Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority continues to monitor Tropical Storm Helene as the storm strengthens before landfall.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. Wednesday advisory, Helene is moving toward the northwest at nearly nine mph.

This motion should continue through this morning, followed by a general northward motion beginning later Wednesday and continuing through Friday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Tropical Storm Helene is forecast to become a Category 1 storm by later Wednesday as it moves into the south-central Caribbean. In Southwest Florida, the storm’s closest point will be Thursday afternoon, aligning with the strongest point before landfall, which is expected to be a Category 3 storm.”

The storm’s future track sees the center of Helene pass near the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday, move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico in the afternoon and into Thursday, and reach the Big Bend coast of Florida late Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are now near 70 mph with higher gusts.

The latest forecast has remained relatively consistent.

Helene will make landfall along the Big Bend of Florida on Thursday evening and night.

While the storm’s center won’t directly impact Southwest Florida, we’ll see impactful and stormy weather from Wednesday through Thursday and Friday.

These impacts include rain bands with heavy rain moving through, windy conditions with gusts up to 65 mph along the coast, a threat for Tornadoes Thursday, and 3-5′ of storm surge along the coast arriving on Thursday and continuing through Friday.

