Collier County is steadily moving ahead with building a $72 million, 120-bed veterans home and day care facility. In early October, the county’s team will meet with the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs.

The double project is the first of its kind in the nation, which has caused delays.

Board of County Commissioners Vice Chair Burt Saunders, who has championed the home for years, provided commissioners with an update at the board’s Sept. 24 meeting. The Florida Department of Veterans Affairs awarded a contract for the design work to the firm that has designed about 15 veterans nursing homes, Saunders said of Nashville, Tennessee-based Orcutt Winslow and its affiliate, HHCP Design International, which presented various models to commissioners last year.

“One of the models that we thought was really an attractive one was the Las Vegas model, so we’ve kind of designed our plan around that model—only we’ve made it a lot better,” Saunders said.

