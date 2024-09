Flooding along the Peace River. CREDIT: WINK News

As Hurricane Helene gears up to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area, parts of Southwest Florida are already beginning to feel the outer effects of the storm.

According to Weather Authority meteorologist Juliana Mejia, heavy winds were picking up late Thursday with wind gusts reaching speeds around 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Across Southwest Florida, tornado watches are active until 8 p.m. Thursday and flood watches are active until 8 a.m. Friday.

Many neighborhoods have seen flooded streets and wind damage before the afternoon arrived, and with another high tide looming at around midnight, the worst is not over.

Sanibel Island Road closure on Lighthouse Beach. CREDIT: WINK News CREDIT: WINK News Wiles Drive and Captiva Drive flooded. CREDIT: WINK News Rising water levels in Sanibel. CREDIT: WINK News

Lehigh Acres Car crushed by fallen palm tree. CREDIT: Lorena Peters Car crushed by fallen palm tree. CREDIT: Lorena Peters

Alva Pool cage ripped in Alva home.

Port Charlotte

Peace River earlier this morning. CREDIT: WINK News Closures in Charlotte Harbor. CREDIT: WINK News Flooding in Charlotte Harbor. CREDIT: WINK News Rapid flooding at Peace River. CREDIT: WINK News

Fort Myers Shores

The following video shows heavy winds picking up furniture outside a Fort Myers Shores home.

North Fort Myers Crews working on power lines. Power line taken down by fallen tree in North Fort Myers.

Bonita Springs

Flooding on Bay Road. CREDIT: WINK News Flooding at Coconut Jack’s. Lee County Sheriff’s Office responding to flooded streets near Hickory Blvd. CREDIT: LCSO Lee County Sheriff’s Office responding to flooded streets near Hickory Blvd. CREDIT: LCSO

