The Weather Authority continues its coverage of Hurricane Helene, a Category 1 storm set to hit Florida.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m., Thursday advisory, Helene is moving

toward the north-northeast near 12 mph and is expected to continue with a significant increase in forward speed throughout the day.

The storm will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico and cross the Florida Big Bend coast Thursday evening or early Friday morning.

After landfall, Helene is expected to slow down and turn toward the northwest over the southeastern United States on Friday and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts.

Strengthening is expected, with the latest advisory continuing to strengthen into a major hurricane at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Storm surges will be likely in multiple areas, which will include the following:

Carrabelle to Suwannee River—15-20 ft

Apalachicola to Carrabelle—10-15 ft

Suwannee River to Chassahowitzka—10-15 ft

Chassahowitzka to Anclote River—8-12 ft

Indian Pass to Apalachicola—6-10 ft

Anclote River to Middle of Longboat Key—5-8 ft

Tampa Bay—5-8 ft

Middle of Longboat Key to Englewood—4-7 ft

East of Mexico Beach to Indian Pass—3-5 ft

Englewood to Flamingo—3-5 ft

Charlotte Harbor—3-5 ft

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Helene will be rapidly strengthened offshore of Southwest Florida throughout the day. Around late afternoon is when we can expect to see surge events occurring.”

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Mexico Beach eastward and southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Charlotte Harbor

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

Anclote River to Mexico Beach

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

Englewood to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

The Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas

Flamingo to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

West of Mexico Beach to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

Flamingo northward to Little River Inlet

Lake Okeechobee

Cuban provinces of Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

While the storm’s center won’t directly impact Southwest Florida, we’ll see impactful and stormy weather through Friday.

