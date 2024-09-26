Power outages reported throughout Lee County

LCEC truck. (Credit: WINK News)

The Lee County Electric Cooperative has reported power outages throughout the area due to the storm.

In North Fort Myers West, around 3638 reported outages have occurred.

In North Fort Myers East, 1362 power outages have been reported.

In Southeast Cape Coral, over 300 power outages have been reported.

In Lehigh Acres, 288 outages have been reported.

Marco Island has reported 125 outages.

Carnestown has reported 53 outages.

In Pine Island, 87 outages have been reported.

Other areas have reported outages; however, they are not in the volume as the abovementioned.

LCEC released a statement regarding the outages below:

“LCEC will continue to work throughout the storm. The Immokalee Payment Center will remain open for the remainder of the week. As bands of severe weather move through our service territory, members are encouraged to stay off the roadways and to watch weather reports for updates.”

