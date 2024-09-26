SWFL faces flooding as Helene approaches

Credit: WINK News

Hurricane Helene has brought heavy rainfall to Southwest Florida, causing significant flooding in many areas.

Streets are underwater, and residents are urged to stay indoors as water levels continue rising.

Lee County

Fort Myers Beach

Strong gusts of winds, big swells, and heavy spots of rain from Helene’s outer bands are raising water on the sand.

Times Square and Second Street are also seeing flooding begin.

Sanibel

According to the Sanibel Fire and Rescue District, water is starting to come over the wall at Blind Pass. The roadway is debris-filled but still passable.

Other areas on the island with noticeable flooding are Lighthouse Beach Park, Bailey Road, the intersection of Dixie Beach Road and Poinciana, and Bowman’s Beach Road.

The Sanibel Causeway currently has no flooding over the roadway, but Sanibel Fire is urging people not to drive through the flooded areas with their cars and to try to find alternative routes.

The Sanibel Fire and Rescue District has two high-water vehicles on the island to help respond to emergency calls.

Charlotte County

Punta Gorda

Streets along Gilcrest Park have already begun to flood due to the outer bands of Hurricane Helene and the water pouring out of the storm drains. To prepare for severe flooding, closed road signs have been placed along these streets.

The storm drains in Chasteen Street are overflowing, and the water is reaching the grass, sidewalks, and driveways of homes.

There are signs on the street that say “road closed” because the area is known to flood. Police are also out to ensure no one is out on the streets.

Wood Street between Marion and Olympia, Taylor Road, and West Retta Esplanade are also closed.

Collier County

Naples

Collier County is expected to be one of the first counties to see the 2-4 inches of Hurricane Helene’s storm surge Thursday afternoon and evening.

According to the Naples Police Chief, he and his team are en route on the front lines, ready to respond to any emergencies Hurricane Helene brings.

The Naples Pier is experiencing heavy rains, strong wind gusts, and lightning. 13th Avenue and surrounding streets are experiencing ankle-deep pooling.

Collier safe havens are located at North Collier Regional Park, East Community Park, and Golen Gate Community Center. Dogs and cats are allowed but will be housed separately from guests. These safe havens will close at 8 p.m. on Thursday.