SWFL faces flooding as Helene approaches

Hurricane Helene has brought heavy rainfall to Southwest Florida, causing significant flooding in many areas.
Publix announced some of their stores in Southwest Florida will remain closed as Hurricane Helene approaches on Thursday.
The Lee County Electric Cooperative has reported power outages throughout the area.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference to provide updates on Hurricane Helene.
Southwest Florida International Airport has canceled multiple flights due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Helene.
The Weather Authority continues its coverage of Hurricane Helene, a Category 2 storm set to hit Florida.
Charlotte County officials are set to hold a news conference regarding the potential impacts caused by Hurricane Helene.
The Weather Authority continues to monitor Hurricane Helene, a Category 1 storm that is now forecast to increase to a Category 4 storm before hitting the Florida Panhandle.
On Fort Myers Beach, every day has been an uphill battle since Hurricane Ian.
The barrier islands are the most vulnerable in Charlotte County, and evacuations have been ordered for places like Manasota Key.
While some businesses in Collier County have sandbags and closed signs on their doors, others, like Vergina’s, are open and packed.
If you’re suffering from hurricane-related post-traumatic stress disorder, videos and pictures from past hurricanes can be haunting.
The Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force Six has been deployed ahead of Helene.
The Salvation Army in Lee County is being cautious and adding more beds to their shelters ahead of Helene.
The attorney for Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno has gone on the record about allegations made against the sheriff by a political rival.
Streets are underwater, and residents are urged to stay indoors as water levels continue rising.
Fort Myers Beach
Strong gusts of winds, big swells, and heavy spots of rain from Helene’s outer bands are raising water on the sand.
Times Square and Second Street are also seeing flooding begin.
Sanibel
According to the Sanibel Fire and Rescue District, water is starting to come over the wall at Blind Pass. The roadway is debris-filled but still passable.
Other areas on the island with noticeable flooding are Lighthouse Beach Park, Bailey Road, the intersection of Dixie Beach Road and Poinciana, and Bowman’s Beach Road.
The Sanibel Causeway currently has no flooding over the roadway, but Sanibel Fire is urging people not to drive through the flooded areas with their cars and to try to find alternative routes.
The Sanibel Fire and Rescue District has two high-water vehicles on the island to help respond to emergency calls.
Punta Gorda
Streets along Gilcrest Park have already begun to flood due to the outer bands of Hurricane Helene and the water pouring out of the storm drains. To prepare for severe flooding, closed road signs have been placed along these streets.
The storm drains in Chasteen Street are overflowing, and the water is reaching the grass, sidewalks, and driveways of homes.
There are signs on the street that say “road closed” because the area is known to flood. Police are also out to ensure no one is out on the streets.
Wood Street between Marion and Olympia, Taylor Road, and West Retta Esplanade are also closed.
Naples
Collier County is expected to be one of the first counties to see the 2-4 inches of Hurricane Helene’s storm surge Thursday afternoon and evening.
According to the Naples Police Chief, he and his team are en route on the front lines, ready to respond to any emergencies Hurricane Helene brings.
The Naples Pier is experiencing heavy rains, strong wind gusts, and lightning. 13th Avenue and surrounding streets are experiencing ankle-deep pooling.
Collier safe havens are located at North Collier Regional Park, East Community Park, and Golen Gate Community Center. Dogs and cats are allowed but will be housed separately from guests. These safe havens will close at 8 p.m. on Thursday.