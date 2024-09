In downtown Fort Myers, the streets may be drying up, but for one business owner on Bay Street, the true struggle is just getting started.

Kevin Offerman with City Tavern is no stranger to hurricanes.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s only been two years, and to have to do this process again is pretty sad,” said Offerman. “We learned a lot of hard lessons with Ian.”

Despite his experience, Offerman said he barely slept on Thursday night. He was watching his business closely.

“Luckily, my security cameras were still working remotely, so I was able to watch the water rise,” said Offerman.

Even with precautions in place, Mother Nature still made her way inside.

“The water was 18 to 24 inches around here,” said Offerman.

One of his employees said it’s tough watching him go through this again.

“It’s hard. I’m sorry. It’s hard to see it because I know what he’s feeling, and I know how much he’s invested in this business, and how much he loves City Tavern, and how much he gives back to the community,” said General Manager Jade Meaguer. “To see this happening to him and his family again, it is difficult.”

It’s not just his employees who’ve seen him go through this twice.

“Devastated. I’ve already seen them once, not even two years ago, and to come back and say, we’re here to help, but I’m really sorry this is happening again,” said Amy Barnes, CFO of Disaster Clean Com.

City Tavern reopened on Friday at 5 p.m.

Offerman told WINK News that if you do not mind being around some drying equipment, please come out and support local businesses that are struggling during this time.