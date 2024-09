Q: Do you have the opening date for the relocated Barnes & Noble store in Naples? Before the original store closed, they were predicting the new store would open in September. Thanks. —Adam Christopher, Naples

Q: What’s going in the vacant Barnes & Noble site at Waterside? —Kathy Pope, Naples

A: When relocation of the Barnes & Noble bookstore in Naples was initially reported, the new store in Park Shore Plaza was expected to open a week after the old one closed in Waterside Shops. Then, just before the Waterside location closed July 23, the bookstore announced its reopening date in Park Shore would be in early September. Unforeseen issues have delayed the opening until early next year, said Janine Flanigan, senior director of store planning and design for the Barnes & Noble chain.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had some delays due to some roof issues. The new target opening date is Jan. 29, 2025,” Flanigan said. “With some of the weather conditions, we experienced some severe roof leaks. Getting those addressed has set us back a bit and, of course, we want to be sure they are addressed completely before bringing books into the building.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.