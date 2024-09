Credit: WINK News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Dekle Beach, which had received major damage from Hurricane Helene on Thursday.

During the Saturday conference, the governor began his statement by stating that no fatalities had been recorded in Taylor County, which was in the storm’s direct path.

Recovery efforts have been quick as power throughout northern Florida has been steadily restored post-Helene.

Many are still without power, as DeSantis reiterated proper electrical generator usage.

Roadway restoration has been steady as first responder crews have worked since Thursday.

Post-hurricane assistance is available for those who have been displaced, and the governor is encouraging the public to seek further information through their local government officials.

The governor then remarked on the recent storms that had struck the Big Bend portion of Florida, including Tropical Storm Debby in August and Hurricane Idalia in 2023.

DeSantis then shifted the podium to Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

Guthrie opened by providing residents with post-hurricane assistance through the state and the Red Cross

Those needing repairs must be wary of non-verified contractors, as Guthrie urges people to research contractors before hiring.

Those who sustained damages to their properties must take pictures for insurance claims.

Guthrie then mentioned that the state is collaborating with the Crisis Clean Up hotline, which will assist in hurricane debris removal.

The phone number is 1-844-965-1386.