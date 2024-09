Flooding is no surprise to the people living by the Peace River, especially those in Charlotte Harbor.

But people’s livelihoods turned upside down once again as floors were covered in muck and a bit of history was ruined by Hurricane Helene.

WINK News reporter Camila Pereira was in Charlotte Harbor these past few days, she talked with people about their fears and worries before they felt the impact and then after, as residents took in everything they had lost from the storm.

For one long-time Charlotte Harbor resident, Robert Hill, it was his historic home.

He showed us his now hollow home, which waw once full of life for decades, as it sat marked as “unsafe to live in” by the county crews after it took in water Thursday night.

“This foundation was built in 1940, it used to be a post office,” Hill said. “1940…no 1960,” he cried.

“So anyway, I’m going to have to, my wife and I will probably have to find someplace to live because I doubt we’ll be able to fix it,” he explained through tears.

It was the first time this home had taken in water in 18 years, so the storm surge caught the Hills by surprise.

“It destroyed pretty much everything we got in there,” he said. “Clothes, TVs, refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher. These piers came floating from the other side. Two of them went through the front door and broke down my front door.”

The storm surge also caught John by surprise, a Charlotte County local who found his boat Friday morning above ground.

“A buddy of mine called me this morning,” he said. “I was over by the boat club, the Punta Gorda Boat Club, looking for [the boat] where I left her, and she wasn’t there. And he was on this side of the bridge and said I think I found your boat. He sent me pictures, and sure enough, that was my boat.”

And for Randall and Shawna, who said they were on their boat when it all happened, were pulled in by John’s boat’s anchor all the way from Punta Gorda to the other side of the river. A witness told WINK he saw it all happen and helped them get to safety after the two called fire crews over.

“I thought we were still out in the water,” Randall said.

“We were up to over our knees of water up here and walked with the firemen up to the hill to make it safe,” said Shawna.

WINK News reporter Camila Pereira then asked them if this was their home and what was next for them.

“Yeah,” said Randall. “Oh, I don’t know…literally I don’t have anywhere to go.”

Flooded roads and debris everywhere. And for many like the Hills, a home with a lifespan cut short.

“I think I’ll find a place a little farther away from the water though,” Robert said. “Maybe a small little pond…The beat goes on, I guess.”

Robert said he and his wife had a friend they can stay with for now. As for Randall and Shawna, they also said they had a place to stay in the meantime.