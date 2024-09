Hurricane Ian. CREDIT: WINK News

As Southwest Florida recovers from Hurricane Helene, locals cannot help but be reminded of the impacts caused by Hurricane Ian.

The storm that devastated Southwest Florida, Hurricane Ian, is now two years in the rearview mirror of time. However, its effects remain ongoing.

Many have their stories, recounting horrific experiences during and after the monstrous Category 4 storm hit our area in 2022.

WINK News provided continuing updates throughout Hurricane Ian’s landfall, detailing the intense destruction and death toll following the initial impact.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) there were reportedly 156 deaths in the United States as a result of the storm, 84 of which happened in Florida, the majority of whom were in Southwest Florida.

The barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva suffered massive devastation from the hurricane, crippling access to the island for weeks following the storm.

Over the next two years, Sanibel slowly recovered from the extreme damage, showcasing the resilience locals are known for.

According to NOAA, “Tropical Storm Ian first formed in the central Caribbean on Sept. 23 and strengthened into a hurricane on Sept. 26. With maximum winds of 105 mph, it became the strongest September hurricane in this region of the Caribbean (west of 75 degrees west) since Hurricane Felix in 2007. As it transitioned into a hurricane, Ian officially met the National Hurricane Center’s threshold for “rapid intensification”—gaining at least 35 miles per hour in wind speeds within 24 hours or less.”

To view Hurricane Ian’s Path of Destruction, click the video below.

Despite the two years passing, echoes from the storm have permeated the minds of Southwest Florida residents.

From resilience comes caution, as while hurricane season has peaked, impending storms may cause as much devastation, if not more, than Ian.

Preparedness is paramount, and knowing how to prepare for and after a hurricane can save lives.

If you have a Hurricane Ian-related story that you want to share, contact WINK News through our Tips page or comment on our Facebook and X.