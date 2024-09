After years of discussions, the City of Cape Coral will start to remove items from Jaycee Park as part of its ongoing improvements.

On Monday, the city will remove trash cans, picnic tables, signs and memorial benches, which have caused the most controversy.

One man was concerned that the memorial for his wife and pets might be moved. He questioned why the city needed to change the benches.

“I also dedicated a bench to my dog, Bo, who eventually died from cancer, and that’s the bench that now is a controversy for me with the city. One, it could go over to Wagon Tails Dog Park, which is over by Tarpon Point. Two, gave owners various options in terms of taking the bench home with their assistance, and then the last one was they would dispose of it,” said Scott Kempe.

The city said they gave the owners those options and are waiting for the owners to tell them how to move forward.