There’s no “Going back to normal” on Sanibel after Ian, but Helene isn’t stopping people as they work towards a “New normal.”

They may not be ready to open, but they’re more than ready to work toward that.

The Sundial Resort was set to reopen its rooms in November, but that date has been pushed back because of some additional damage from Helene.

Still, they aren’t taking their eyes off the prize of being fully back in business.

“You know, it gave us all a little bit of PTSD, I guess, thinking about, what are we going to find?” said general manager Becky Miller.

Hurricane Helene brought wind and storm surge, but it also brought back bad memories for many.

“A lot of people did flood again. So we’re getting a lot of those stories, you know, a repeat of what happened two years ago, and then some people were spared,” said Doc Fords employee Katy Forret.

“Kind of a bit of a deja vu moment watching all the water come back in,” said owner of AIP Outfitters Joshua Stewart.

Assessing damage depends on where you are and who you talk to.

Over at the Sundial Resort:

“It was messy. There was a lot of debris, a lot of silt, a lot of sand. We had a lot of water, so we had a lot of cleanup to do,” said Miller.

At Doc Ford’s:

“We didn’t get any water inside of the restaurant. There was a little bit of flooding out front, so it delayed our opening by a day,” said Forret.

Josh Stewart’s shop on the island faired well, but he’s still cleaning up at home.

“We started rushing and, you know, bringing everything upstairs as fast as we could, all the things that we knew were we’re going to need, especially, and then, you know, creeped up into the lake, creeped up into the backyard, and then it started water falling into the pool. And I was like, ‘ah, jeez, here we go again,'” said Stewart.

The push now is to get ready for the season.

“This will set us back a little bit, but, you know, we’ve got a strong team,” said Miller. “They’ve put a lot of blood, sweat and tears in this, and they’ve got a lot invested, and it’s our goal to help them get them back on the market.”

The sundial has been partially open, and they sell day passes for people to come by the pool and gulffront parts of the property.

They are closed this week but hope to reopen by Saturday. They’re still working on a full reopening date.