Verizon Wireless is experiencing a widespread outage across the country that is affecting customers in Southwest Florida.

Reports of the outage started around 10 a.m. Monday morning and have continued into the afternoon.

Users who enter a zip code on Verizon’s Check Network’s Status page will get the following message: “Impact to wireless service. We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.”

Users are unable to access any sort of cellular connectivity, including phone calls, texts and even data.

At this time, the cause and how many people are affected remains unknown.

If you have an iPhone, your service may be displaying an “SOS only” mode.

Verizon posted on X saying it’s aware of the issue and is working quickly to resolve it: We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue. — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) September 30, 2024

