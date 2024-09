Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain and storms following a dry and sunny start to your Monday.

Monday

Isolated spread of rain and storms west of Interstate 75 with likely scattered storms east.

A dry start with loads of sunshine has helped highs climb above average this afternoon into the low-to-mid 90s.

Triple-digit heat indices are expected across all of Southwest Florida, and a heat advisory is active until 6 p.m. for Collier County.

Tuesday

It’s another quiet start to the day, with mild lows in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Drier-than-normal conditions continue, with isolated afternoon storms.

Highs are above average in the low 90s.

Wednesday

Wednesday will likely be the last day of slightly drier conditions with isolated showers and storms.

The heat continues with highs above average in the low 90s, only a degree or so cooler than Monday and Tuesday.

The Weather Authority is continuing to monitor the tropics.

Our meteorologists are watching Tropical Storm Isaac in the North Atlantic, Tropical Depression Joyce in the Central Atlantic, as well as Tropical Storm Kirk and a tropical wave behind it offshore of Africa. There is also an area of interest in the Western Caribbean.

An update at 9:35 a.m. on Monday, showed that Tropical Storm Kirk had formed.

Kirk is moving toward the west near 8 mph, and a general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected to continue through Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast, and the depression is likely to become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Despite all of that activity, WINK News Weather Authority Meteorologists are more focused on the disturbance that could be developing in the Western Caribbean over the next seven days.

A broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear to be conducive to gradual development, and a tropical depression could form around the middle part of this week while the disturbance moves slowly west-northwestward.

This system is then expected to move northwestward into the Gulf of Mexico during the latter portion of this week.

Interests in the northwestern Caribbean Sea and along the U.S. Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of this system.