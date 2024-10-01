Captiva restaurant surrounded by sand after Helene

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain and storms throughout this Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures slightly.
WINK News is campaign central, and on Tuesday night, all eyes are focused on the debate stage in New York, where the vice presidential candidates are facing off in their only debate.
Hurricane Helene battered Charlotte County with heavy rain and wind, and many neighbors watched as water flooded into their homes.
On Tuesday for the first time, Paul Beattie, owner of Beattie Development, who a lot of people say owe them a lot of money, is speaking out.
Israeli authorities said Iran launched dozens of missiles at the country.
Wesley and Karen Wingate will never forget what they had for dinner September 27th.
The IRS has just announced tax relief for people affected by Hurricane Helene.
One storm hit Fort Myers Beach, but the damage is as different from block to block as the stories their homeowners tell
A submerged car has neighbors worried that their pond will become polluted. One neighbor told WINK News that the vehicle has been in the pond since Hurricane Helene.
The Collier Mosquito Control District is expanding to different areas, and new tools are being used to keep the mosquito population under control as more standing water remains following Hurricane Helene.
After years of discussions, the City of Cape Coral will start to remove items from Jaycee Park as part of ongoing improvements.
Once known for sunsets and dolphins, the tiny island community of St. James City is once again cleaning up after a hurricane.
Amidst the rising waters of Hurricane Helene, a woman and her dog sought safety atop the kitchen counter inside their Charlotte County home.
Southwest Florida is still feeling the impacts from Helene, and a Naples community got the brunt of the storm.
Last season Kallen Garnier-Chan achieved a national ranked top three time in the 800 and 1000 meter freestyle.
Recovering from the effects of Hurricane Helene has been a difficult journey for many Southwest Florida businesses.
One Captiva restaurant, the Mucky Duck, was left almost unrecognizable, with piles of sand reaching the doors and windows of the establishment.
“You really see how much sand there is and how heavy and wet the sand is. It’s kind of hard to overcome, but we will overcome it,” said Lori Snow, a bartender and part-time manager at the Mucky Duck.
Snow said Hurricane Helene left the restaurant with more damage than Hurricane Ian did.
“The sand was up to the windows. You can see the edge of the sand under the first few windows here, and new siding is supposed to be coming in a couple days. The outside bar got trashed again down at the end,” said Snow.
Snow has worked at the Mucky Duck for 28 years. She said the business is like a home to her and that many others in the community feel the same way.
“It’s basically my life. Lot of returning customers, great friends. [I] meet new people every day and obviously have a great office to work at here at the Mucky Duck,” said Snow.
While the business will also have to deal with some broken windows and patio furniture, Snow said they are working hard to restore the Mucky Duck.
“We’ll get it all cleaned up. We’ll be back open when we can,” said Snow.