Charlotte County woman and dog rescued from home during Helene

Amidst the rising waters of Hurricane Helene, a woman and her dog sought safety atop the kitchen counter inside their Charlotte County home.

Betsy Williams is known by her neighbors as the “pink house lady.” On Thursday night, however, Hurricane Helene put most of her colorful house underwater.

“All of a sudden, the couch started floating. I didn’t know what to do,” said Williams.

Williams’ daughter was in Europe at the time of the storm. She put out a plea on Facebook for someone to help her mother. Multiple people attempted the rescue, but they couldn’t get to Williams.

Luckily, Matt Dodge, who didn’t know Williams, was one of the people who saw the post.

“I got in my truck; I asked for the address and said, ‘I’m on my way,’” said Dodge.

For Dodge, the decision to save Williams wasn’t up for debate.

“It was headlight deep in water, coming down, but I knew that she needed help,” said Dodge.

Dodge found Williams and her rescue dog Rosie crowded on the kitchen counter.

“All the adrenaline, I just kind of swam over to the kitchen counter, grabbed the dog, swam out to the truck, put the dog through the window, came in and got her,” said Dodge.

As they tried to make their escape, Dodge struggled to shift his truck into drive. Two of the men who attempted to save Williams earlier were able to push the truck to safety.

“I just thank the Lord that he brought him here,” said Williams.

While the pair started the storm as total strangers, they are coming out of it with a special friendship.

“There’s definitely a bond here,” said Dodge.