Charlotte County woman and dog rescued from home during Helene

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain and storms throughout this Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures slightly.
WINK News is campaign central, and on Tuesday night, all eyes are focused on the debate stage in New York, where the vice presidential candidates are facing off in their only debate.
Hurricane Helene battered Charlotte County with heavy rain and wind, and many neighbors watched as water flooded into their homes.
On Tuesday for the first time, Paul Beattie, owner of Beattie Development, who a lot of people say owe them a lot of money, is speaking out.
Israeli authorities said Iran launched dozens of missiles at the country.
Wesley and Karen Wingate will never forget what they had for dinner September 27th.
The IRS has just announced tax relief for people affected by Hurricane Helene.
One storm hit Fort Myers Beach, but the damage is as different from block to block as the stories their homeowners tell
A submerged car has neighbors worried that their pond will become polluted. One neighbor told WINK News that the vehicle has been in the pond since Hurricane Helene.
The Collier Mosquito Control District is expanding to different areas, and new tools are being used to keep the mosquito population under control as more standing water remains following Hurricane Helene.
After years of discussions, the City of Cape Coral will start to remove items from Jaycee Park as part of ongoing improvements.
Once known for sunsets and dolphins, the tiny island community of St. James City is once again cleaning up after a hurricane.
Amidst the rising waters of Hurricane Helene, a woman and her dog sought safety atop the kitchen counter inside their Charlotte County home.
Southwest Florida is still feeling the impacts from Helene, and a Naples community got the brunt of the storm.
Last season Kallen Garnier-Chan achieved a national ranked top three time in the 800 and 1000 meter freestyle.
Amidst the rising waters of Hurricane Helene, a woman and her dog sought safety atop the kitchen counter inside their Charlotte County home.
Betsy Williams is known by her neighbors as the “pink house lady.” On Thursday night, however, Hurricane Helene put most of her colorful house underwater.
“All of a sudden, the couch started floating. I didn’t know what to do,” said Williams.
Williams’ daughter was in Europe at the time of the storm. She put out a plea on Facebook for someone to help her mother. Multiple people attempted the rescue, but they couldn’t get to Williams.
Luckily, Matt Dodge, who didn’t know Williams, was one of the people who saw the post.
“I got in my truck; I asked for the address and said, ‘I’m on my way,’” said Dodge.
For Dodge, the decision to save Williams wasn’t up for debate.
“It was headlight deep in water, coming down, but I knew that she needed help,” said Dodge.
Dodge found Williams and her rescue dog Rosie crowded on the kitchen counter.
“All the adrenaline, I just kind of swam over to the kitchen counter, grabbed the dog, swam out to the truck, put the dog through the window, came in and got her,” said Dodge.
As they tried to make their escape, Dodge struggled to shift his truck into drive. Two of the men who attempted to save Williams earlier were able to push the truck to safety.
“I just thank the Lord that he brought him here,” said Williams.
While the pair started the storm as total strangers, they are coming out of it with a special friendship.
“There’s definitely a bond here,” said Dodge.