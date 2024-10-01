Tim Walz and JD Vance face off in VP debate

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain and storms throughout this Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures slightly.
WINK News is campaign central, and on Tuesday night, all eyes are focused on the debate stage in New York, where the vice presidential candidates are facing off in their only debate.
Hurricane Helene battered Charlotte County with heavy rain and wind, and many neighbors watched as water flooded into their homes.
On Tuesday for the first time, Paul Beattie, owner of Beattie Development, who a lot of people say owe them a lot of money, is speaking out.
Israeli authorities said Iran launched dozens of missiles at the country.
Wesley and Karen Wingate will never forget what they had for dinner September 27th.
The IRS has just announced tax relief for people affected by Hurricane Helene.
One storm hit Fort Myers Beach, but the damage is as different from block to block as the stories their homeowners tell
A submerged car has neighbors worried that their pond will become polluted. One neighbor told WINK News that the vehicle has been in the pond since Hurricane Helene.
The Collier Mosquito Control District is expanding to different areas, and new tools are being used to keep the mosquito population under control as more standing water remains following Hurricane Helene.
After years of discussions, the City of Cape Coral will start to remove items from Jaycee Park as part of ongoing improvements.
Once known for sunsets and dolphins, the tiny island community of St. James City is once again cleaning up after a hurricane.
Amidst the rising waters of Hurricane Helene, a woman and her dog sought safety atop the kitchen counter inside their Charlotte County home.
Southwest Florida is still feeling the impacts from Helene, and a Naples community got the brunt of the storm.
Last season Kallen Garnier-Chan achieved a national ranked top three time in the 800 and 1000 meter freestyle.
WINK News is Campaign Central, and as all eyes were focused on the vice presidential debate, many were anticipating fireworks to flare.
On Tuesday night, Ohio Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz faced unprecedented challenges while on the debate stage in New York.
Their jobs were to sell and generate support for presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
With just 34 days until voters head to the polls, this is likely the only chance the public has to get a first-hand look at the VP hopefuls.
But Harris’ running mate went after Trump and his number two, Vance, for not listening to experts.
Experts predict that Trump’s economic policies will cost Americans big time if he wins.
When the debate turned to border and immigration, both men talked about Springfield, Ohio, the city where Trump has said migrants were eating household pets.
No one has argued that the cost of living is too high and that something must be done to make life easier.
However, Vance and Walz argued about who is better equipped to improve Americans’ lives.
Vance said Trump did it once, but he can do it again.
Walz said Trump thinks he has all the answers but does not.
Vance was not an attack dog, as many predicted he would be, and Tim Walz did not bumble his way through the debate’s run time.
Both men were polite for the large majority of the debate.
There was just one ‘cut the mic’ moment when both candidates talked about immigration.
Early voting is already underway in some states.
In Southwest Florida, we can begin casting ballots on Oct. 21.