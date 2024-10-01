Tim Walz and JD Vance face off in VP debate

WINK News is Campaign Central, and as all eyes were focused on the vice presidential debate, many were anticipating fireworks to flare.

On Tuesday night, Ohio Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz faced unprecedented challenges while on the debate stage in New York.

Their jobs were to sell and generate support for presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

With just 34 days until voters head to the polls, this is likely the only chance the public has to get a first-hand look at the VP hopefuls.

But Harris’ running mate went after Trump and his number two, Vance, for not listening to experts.

Experts predict that Trump’s economic policies will cost Americans big time if he wins.

When the debate turned to border and immigration, both men talked about Springfield, Ohio, the city where Trump has said migrants were eating household pets.

No one has argued that the cost of living is too high and that something must be done to make life easier.

However, Vance and Walz argued about who is better equipped to improve Americans’ lives.

Vance said Trump did it once, but he can do it again.

Walz said Trump thinks he has all the answers but does not.

Some important takeaways?

Vance was not an attack dog, as many predicted he would be, and Tim Walz did not bumble his way through the debate’s run time.

Both men were polite for the large majority of the debate.

There was just one ‘cut the mic’ moment when both candidates talked about immigration.

Early voting is already underway in some states.

In Southwest Florida, we can begin casting ballots on Oct. 21.