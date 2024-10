Credit: WINK News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update regarding recovery efforts following the impact of Hurricane Helene.

DeSantis began his statement by confirming power being fully restored in Pinellas County, followed by commending the efforts made by Florida Power and Light in the swiftness of their crews.

The storm did not heavily impact roadways; however, isolated areas saw nearly 5 feet of sand displaced on roadways due to the storm surge.

The impacted roadways have since been cleared of sand, and that sand will be used for beach renourishment.

The governor reminded people that those affected by the storm and eventually return to their homes to be aware of people who may loot or burglarize properties.

DeSantis warned that whoever considers theft will be hastily caught by law enforcement.

Facilities are available for those impacted by the storm, with amenities such as showers and laundry.

Local counties will provide information on the location of the facilities.

The Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center in Port Charlotte is available for residents in Charlotte County.

The governor mentioned that those impacted by Helene, a disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), individuals and households residing or owning businesses in Charlotte, Collier and Lee counties qualify for tax relief.

According to the IRS, the May 1, 2025, filing deadline applies to:

Individuals who had a valid extension to file their 2023 return due to run out on Oct. 15, 2024. The IRS noted, however, that because tax payments related to these 2023 returns were due on April 15, 2024, those payments are not eligible for this relief.

Businesses with an original or extended due date, including calendar-year corporations whose 2023 extensions run out on Oct. 15, 2024.

The Florida Commerce Department has activated its Florida Small Business Loan Program which provides $15 million for use.

Small businesses can apply for up to a $50,000 loan with 0% interest and no set repayment plan, which can help them recover from damage during Helene.