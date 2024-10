The Florida voter registration deadline is upcoming.

Monday, Oct. 7, is the deadline to register to vote in November’s general election.

Voters already registered in Florida can change their address up to election day.

The Nov. 5 ballot includes races for president and U.S. Senate, along with several Congressional and legislative contests.

Six proposed constitutional amendments, along with several city, county and judicial races, are also on the ballot.

“There are a lot of new people to our community, and there are a lot of folks who are just turning 18 and are not registered,” said Mark Earley, the supervisor of elections in Leon County. “So, if you want to have your voice heard and you are not registered yet in Leon County or in Florida, this coming Monday is the final deadline.”

Alex Mosca, spokesman at the Leon County Supervisor of Elections, said, “Voters have a lot of different ways in which they can register to vote here in Florida. You can always come on down to our office and register to vote in person. You can do so at a public library as well. Public libraries in Florida will have voter registration applications. But one of the most easy and convenient ways is to do it online.”

