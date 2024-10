Hurricane Helene’s impact on an RV park in Punta Gorda has left the community in the sweltering heat with nowhere else to turn.

Helene is now in the past for many people, but for those living in the Harbor Belle Park community, Helene is still causing a world of issues.

WINK News anchor Annette Montgomery went to Punta Gorda to hear from the community and find out why they feel as though they have nowhere else to turn.

There are over 150 different lots in the RV resort, each with a person with a different story and struggle post-Helene.

All you will see is pile after pile of what they own out in front of their homes.

On Wednesday, they are going on day seven without power, so in addition to questions about what’s next, they are also worried about the present.

Terry Thompson, a resident of the RV park, said, “I’m sitting here looking at my wife’s feet, and all this water was coming in, and she started taking towels, trying to wring them out, and dumping them in the sink. I said, ‘You’re not going to win. You’re not going to win this.'”

As Dorothy Thompson watched the floodwaters rise in her home during Hurricane Helene, she made a bold statement to her husband.

“When it was ankle deep, I just turned and looked at him, and I said, ‘I’m not going to drown in this house,'” she said. “I mean, I got two little puppies here. I’ll wade through the waters. It was chest deep at that point, and I’ll wade through the waters. I’m trying to get out of here.”

And as they take it one day at a time, they’re onto day seven without power.

“There’s water inside the car. It burnt the wires off of the ignition or starter. I just put a new starter in trying to get up around. We’ve had friends taking us to get gas for the generator and ice,” Terry explained.

It is day seven, and there is no power, and the Thompsons and other Harbor Belle RV Resort residents must decide what to do next.

“The outside fridge was floating. It was floating. Our gas dryer was floating. All my work tools. Everything’s just shot,” Terry said.

Now, just like other parts of Florida were wrecked by Helene, these neighbors are taking it one day at a time, one pile at a time.

“It’s the worst ever. And I’ve been through five major hurricanes ever since [Hurricane] Andrew down in Miami. So we’re just going to try and do what we can do,” said Dorothy.

Neighbors we spoke with said they have questions all relating to power.

When can they expect it to be on? How much of this RV park actually has power at this time? And what is the holdup?

We contacted the president of the company that owns the property and will let you know when we hear back.