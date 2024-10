A new tagging system is in place in Charlotte County after Hurricane Helene to communicate property damage assessments more effectively.

It’s similar to the FEMA red tag system, but Charlotte County is taking a more colorful approach.

It doesn’t matter what color of tag is being used. Charlotte County leaders said that during Hurricane Ian, they used so many tags that with Helene, they didn’t have enough of each color left, so they are using what’s left.

There are many different colors of tags the county is putting out.

Red, orange, yellow and green all mean the same thing.

It is a sign for people to get their permits.

The county made the decision on who got a tag based on state guidelines on the different levels of damage.

They are encouraging residents to go to the county to get a building permit or remodeling permit due to damage to the property for owners that will require repair.

The county hopes to be done tagging homes on Wednesday, but if anyone sees these tags and has any questions or concerns, the county said to reach out to them.