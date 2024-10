A Punta Gorda couple is awaiting FEMA assistance after dealing with damage from Helene.

After its inspection, someone with FEMA told them they would contact them in the next 10-15 business days.

On the walls of their home is a living history of how Beverly and Michael Potts have made it through the past 28 years.

They made it through Hurricane Carley, Frances, Ivan, Jean and even Hurricane Ian two years ago.

“A lot of them,” said Michael Potts. “Charlie was the worst one up till this one. It’s disappointing, but I’ll get through it.”

They were not so lucky this time around with Hurricane Helene.

“We’ve never had water in this house,” said Michael Potts. “We didn’t expect it to come that high and within 10 minutes after it got up here, it started coming into the house. So, we ran into the motorhome thinking, well, surely it’s not gonna get that high. Well, it hit the first step going in. Few minutes later, hit the second step going in. I looked at myself. We got to get on the roof.”

Beverly Potts said her son and her grandson saved her during Helene.

“He threw me over his shoulder, got me to the ladder, and kept saying, Mom, one more step. I’d be gone if it wasn’t for both of them,” said Beverly. “He’s my hero, my grandson, and him.”

While they were rescued, their home wasn’t, as it suffered several feet of flooding from a storm surge.

“All we’re going to have now is memories, nothing to back them up with. Everything’s gone. I couldn’t imagine being wiped out like this,” said Michael.

The only few items that were salvaged were a few family pictures along with some antiques.

Now, Beverly and Michael Potts are working to pick up the pieces and are looking for a little direction.

“I’m just hoping that FEMA shows up, tell me yes or no, let me know what I got to do,” said Michael.

They are waiting seven to ten days to learn what is next for them.

“I know things take time, especially when it’s the government. I’m hopeful,” said Michael Potts.

And while Helene may have battered and bruised their home, one thing that isn’t broken is their faith.

“I knew God would cover us, and he did. He kept us alive. That’s all I asked for. And my dog,” said Beverly.

“God never gives you more than you can handle, never,” said Michael Potts.

The Potts family said they are thankful to survive and will take it day by day as they work to heal and recover.