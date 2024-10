With Helene on our minds, it’s hard to miss the impact Hurricane Ian still has on so many people two years later.

We wanted to update you on a post-Ian success that took a village to create.

“I want to die. I want to die. I am without hope. Now I’m old. I’m 84 years old, and I have nothing to look forward to,” said Joe Salvaggio months after Ian.

House destroyed, hope shattered and a contractor who took $40,000 and did nothing.

Then, WINK News viewers and Southwest Florida did what they do best: They helped—a lot, and look now.

“Originally built in 1972 — I believe; right now, it’s a 2024 home in every way,” said Salvaggio.

Let Salvaggio give you a tour, and you’ll quickly realize that progress is a lot more than plaster and paint to him.

He marvels over the parts that are preserved.

“I have a statue of four poker players. It’s called ‘The Cheaters,'” said Salvaggio.

Salvaggio shows it proudly because it somehow survived Ian intact in the pool’s muck and is now part of his newly remodeled home.

He’s also something of a celebrity around town after the stories WINK News did introducing you to him.

“I stopped at the Metro Diner, and I sit down alone, and I order, and this young girl comes over, ‘Excuse me, sir. Is your name Joe?’ She’s hugging me and kissing me. She says, ‘You’re a hero at our house,'” said Salvaggio.

There are a lot of hugs these days.

“Still, I can’t shop in Lowe’s and on Corkscrew Road without all the girls coming over. Give me a big hug. ‘We’re so happy you’re still doing well,’ and this and that. It’s amazing,” said Salvaggio.

Amazing on so many levels.

Leaving Salvaggio looking forward to his life, keenly aware of what’s ahead but never losing sight of what he’s lost.

“I enjoy just sitting here sometimes and looking around,” said Salvaggio. “I can’t believe it, and my only regret is that my wife’s not here to share this with me. She would have, she would have loved it. She would have loved it.”

The house was rebuilt by people, but in the end, they rebuilt a man and gave him a future.

“People are so good. There’s bad ones, but right now, all I see are the good ones, the good ones,” said Salvaggio.