The owner of Capt’n Con’s Fish House recently said she didn’t think they would be able to keep their doors open after Helene. But after the community has rallied around them, she’s hopeful.

Lauretta Wilson started working at Capt’n Con’s Fish House 45 years ago as a cook and worked her way to owner.

She said that she wants people to be at the fish house.

“My heart feels better that it’s not gone, that it’s not just going to be sitting here empty and nobody in here,” said Wilson. “This building needs laughter. It needs people.”

She said she was ready to give up after she saw the damage Helene left. But when the community banded together to help her, she felt great.

“People are just showing up and helping out in so many different ways,” said Wilson. “It’s really been a miracle.”

People have been donating fridges and freezers, helping fix things and putting the place back together.

They had hundreds from the community come out to support them for their food truck over the weekend.

“It was amazing. I came down here, and I was just like, ‘Oh, I can’t believe all these people are here,'” said Wilson.

While they still have a long way to go, Wilson is ready for the ride with the community.

“We’ll just take sections, but go ahead and get opened up for what we can do,” said Wilson. “I need to get my employees back to work.”

They still have a lot of work ahead, but they hope to have their main dining room and outside seating open by Saturday. The menu will be limited.