Diana Morgenthal Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing a boat and trailer and trying to sell it off by forging the owner’s signature in Cape Coral.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on Wednesday at approximately 5:24 p.m., officers responded to a home on Everest Parkway in Southeast Cape Coral for a trespassing issue.

When officers arrived on the scene, 32-year-old Diana Morgenthal was standing in the side yard of the home next to a boat.

Morgenthal was previously issued a trespass warning from the address.

Officers discovered Morgenthal created a Facebook Marketplace listing for an aluminum boat and trailer for sale for $500.

Morgenthal reportedly organized a potential buyer to come and look at the boat. That interested buyer was on the property when officers arrived.

Morgenthal did not own the boat or trailer. She also falsified a signed bill of sale, forging the owner’s signature.

Officers spoke with the boat’s true owner, who said that Morgenthal had previously trespassed on the property and was never given permission to sell the boat or trailer.

According to the owner, the boat’s value is $600, and the trailer’s value is $600.

Morgenthal was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail.

She has been charged with grand theft, trespassing after warning, falsifying a bill of sale of a vehicle and falsifying a bill of sale of a vessel.