The downtown Fort Myers Post Office is closed again after reopening at the end of May due to damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

The Monroe Street location closed Thursday, and a sign on the door said, “Downtown Post Office is temporarily closed. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.” The sign on the front door of the Downtown Fort Myers Post Office saying the location is temporarily closed. CREDIT: WINK News

WINK News drove by the post office on Friday and did not notice any immediate damage to the outside of the building.

When looking through the front door, WINK News saw drywall missing near the P.O. boxes and two-by-four planks visible. Drywall is missing near the P.O. Boxes in the Downtown Fort Myers Post Office location. CREDIT: WINK News

This isn’t the first time the post office has been closed after a storm.

After Hurricane Ian, this location was closed for 19 months and reopened at the end of May.

At the time, the postmaster told reporters that water was almost through the roof, and they had to replace counters and P.O. boxes because water had knocked them out.

WINK News has contacted the U.S. Post Office and Councilman Liston Bochette to confirm whether the post office is closed because of Hurricane Helene and how long it will be closed.

Bochette released a statement saying, “Yes. The post office is closed for repairs due to water intrusion again. Citizens must go to Page Field to pick up their mail. The postal system has not set a date to reopen yet as they are currently repairing the facility. This is why we have offered them a new site in a higher zone at no cost.”

When asked to clarify his statement regarding offering the post office a new location at no cost, Bochette said, “The City of Fort Myers has offered the United States Postal Service ample land in Midtown at no cost to build a new facility. The USPS is not easy to communicate with. They are aware of our offer through official channels but have not yet received any feedback. This is truly a ‘no brain needed’ matter.'”¬†