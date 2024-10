An assistant coach with the Fort Myers High School football team is under investigation.

There is a social media post making the rounds saying assistant coach Mike Durgin is out, gone, away from the team.

When we contacted the Lee County School District on Friday to confirm, a spokesman said only that an investigation was underway.

His only comment was that Durgin has not been fired.

WINK News reached out to every school board member in hopes of getting more information.

Only one of the seven board members returned our calls. She had no comment.

WINK sports reporter Sylvie Sparks will be at tonight’s game at Fort Myers High as the Green Wave takes on Naples.

We hope to learn more and have new details for you on the Nightbeat.

We will continue to push for answers.

This school is no stranger to accusations. Back in February, a civil rights lawsuit was filed against the Lee County School District for accused racism within Fort Myers High School’s baseball team.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.