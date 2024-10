Kaleidoscope Beer Co. plans to add some color to the local brewpub scene.

The Naples taproom for Riptide Brewing Co. changed hands in early September and is now the family owned and operated Kaleidoscope Beer at 987 Third Ave. N.

“I kept all the staff here. We just basically did a turnkey-style where we took over operations. In fact, all month it’s been kind of a transition period,” said Bill Vaughan, who co-owns Kaleidoscope Beer with his wife, Heather, and sister, Amy Vaughan.

After operating for nearly nine years, Riptide Brewing decided to part ways with its original taproom in Naples and turn its attention to its much larger taproom in Bonita Springs.

“The Naples taproom has been our home, where we poured our first pints, shared countless memories, and built the foundation of who we are today. We are endlessly grateful to our loyal guests and neighbors, who made it such a special place,” Riptide posted Sept. 2 on its Facebook page. “While saying goodbye is never easy, we believe this change will allow us to better focus on serving the Southwest Florida community from our larger space in Bonita.”

