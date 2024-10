Credit: WINK News

Another tropical system is taking aim at Florida. The devastation from Helene is still fresh on the minds of Sanibel residents, and they aren’t wasting time preparing.

Anytime a big storm is approaching, sandbags go fast. South Trail Fire & Rescue District ran out of sandbags early Saturday morning.

David Shroyer lives in Sanibel, and he said he knows the storm prep routine.

“I got about 20 bags of sand,” said Shroyer.

Shroyer grabbed his sandbag sandcastle before they were gone. He loaded up his dolly with a wall of sandbags because he had things he wanted to protect.

“I got a foyer that’s air-conditioned and got tile and drywall, so I’m trying to protect that,” said Shroyer. “The downstairs is the base thing of a giant garage, but I call it my man cave.”

Shroyer is in the midst of one of the early storm prep benefits, availability.

“This is in anticipation of, I think it’s Invest 92L that’s supposed to hit Tuesday or Wednesday,” said Shroyer.

While Shroyer waited in line to pay, more people were rolling their carts and scooping up the remaining sandbags.

It didn’t take days for the pile of sandbags at Home Depot in Sanibel to start drying up. It took minutes.

“Got to prepare ahead of time. You can’t do it like six hours before it hits. So that’s why I’m doing this four days before,” said Shroyer.

Shroyer also made sure to check propane off his storm prep list.

Shroyer also loaded his truck with his brand new nearly 1,000 pound sandbag defense.

After getting packed up, Shroyer headed home to put his sandbags to good use.