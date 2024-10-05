SWFL Scoreboard: High School Football Week 7

WINK News
Week seven was action packed for high school football teams all over southwest Florida. WINK News has the highlights and scores.
A stork managed to fly through Hurricane Helen’s strong winds. Baby Addison Grace Hayes was born during the storm’s peak at Health Park Medical Center in Lee County.
The southwest Florida community took on a lot of water during Hurricane Helene, and the approaching rainmaker this weekend is concerning for many living in flood-prone areas.
Former president Donald Trump is set to return to the site where he nearly lost his life in July and concerns over security are top of mind.
According to the Weather Authority, the potential is increasing for a tropical system to head towards Florida next week. The next name is Milton.
A North Port man went on 60 Minutes to accuse his home insurance carrier, Hertigate Insurance of fraud and worse.
One community’s concern is about high water and flooding because of a poor drainage system in Port Charlotte.
Def Leppard, Brad Paisley, Train and many more bands will be performing at Harvest Nights Music Festival in Immokalee this November.
For the past week, many people have been focused on storm recovery, and now, as we go into this weekend, we could see more rain and flooded roadways.
First responders put their lives on the line for all of us every day. Now, Cape Coral firefighters are fighting back for better healthcare and pay.
As communities clean up after Hurricane Helene and brace for more rain in the forecast, volunteers give much-appreciated help to those in need, showing off the camaraderie of southwest Florida.
The one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas is approaching. The Jewish community continues to feel the lasting impact of that tragic day.
Hurricane Helene has left a lasting impact on Southwest Florida, including the rental car situation at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).
Two years after Hurricane Ian, a Sanibel woman said she received a divine sign after moving back into her home.
On the heels of Helene, there’s some anxiety surrounding FEMA. This comes after comments from the Homeland Security secretary, who said the agency can meet immediate needs but does not have enough money to make it through the rest of hurricane season.
OASIS 24 AT ECS 14
NAPLES 42 AT FORT MYERS 6
ISLAND COAST 16 AT CHARLOTTE 38
BARRON COLLIER 26 AT GULF COAST 51
LELY 44 AT IMMOKALEE 47
SARASOTA CHRISTIAN 33 AT GATEWAY CHARTER 26
SOUTHEAST 24 AT DESOTO COUNTY 8
LEHIGH 0 AT DUNBAR 37
FLORIDA CHRISTIAN 48 @ AUBREY ROGERS 28
SLMHS 28 AT BABCOCK 21
SOUTH FORT MYERS 21 AT CYPRESS LAKE 6
NORTH PORT 56 AT BAYSHORE 0
CSN 35 AT ST. BRENDAN 7
LABELLE 35 AT PALM GLADES PREP 18
FIRST BAPTIST 0 AT ENSWORTH (NASHVILLE) 35