SWFL Scoreboard: High School Football Week 7

Writer: Sylvie Sparks, Zach Oliveri
Published: Updated:

OASIS 24 AT ECS 14 

NAPLES 42 AT FORT MYERS 6

ISLAND COAST 16 AT CHARLOTTE 38

BARRON COLLIER 26 AT GULF COAST 51

LELY 44 AT IMMOKALEE 47 

SARASOTA CHRISTIAN 33 AT GATEWAY CHARTER 26

SOUTHEAST 24 AT DESOTO COUNTY 8

LEHIGH 0 AT DUNBAR 37

FLORIDA CHRISTIAN 48 @ AUBREY ROGERS 28

SLMHS 28 AT BABCOCK 21

SOUTH FORT MYERS 21 AT CYPRESS LAKE 6

NORTH PORT 56 AT BAYSHORE 0

CSN 35 AT ST. BRENDAN 7 

LABELLE 35 AT PALM GLADES PREP 18

FIRST BAPTIST 0 AT ENSWORTH (NASHVILLE) 35

