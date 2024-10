The Town of Fort Myers Beach has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the entire island ahead of Milton.

The city said they encourage residents and business owners to make a plan and be evacuated by 3 p.m. on Monday.

There is a mix of anxiety and concern among Fort Myers Beach residents. Many neighbors did not intend to leave the island. Now, they are forced to leave out of an abundance of caution.

As of Sunday afternoon, most of the businesses were already closed. Residents were trying to take the evacuation one hour at a time by packing and stocking up to prepare for where they were going next.

Jacki Liszak is the President & CEO of the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce. She said she’s trying to remain positive amid the storm.

“It stinks to lose your memories and the photos and all these things that mean so much to all of us, myself included,” said Liszak. “I just have to know that I’ve got to get my family and my friends off this island, get the animals off the island and let nature do what it’s got to do, and then we can come back and put the pieces back together again, because that’s who we are. We’re Fort Myers Beach. We’re strong.”

Liszak, along with others, will be helping people and businesses board and pack up ahead of Hurricane Milton.