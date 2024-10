Southwest Florida schools are responding ahead of Tropical Storm Milton’s arrival.

The School District of Lee County is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Milton. The school district has decided to close schools Monday through Thursday.

Glades County schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. They will proceed with school on Monday.

“This decision also allows families the necessary time to prepare for the storm or evacuate if needed. Additionally, we want to inform you that West Glades School will be opening as a shelter on Tuesday for those who require assistance,” the school said in a statement released Sunday.

The Collier County School District has not made an announcement yet.

Charlotte County has yet to make an announcement.

DeSoto County schools will be in session Monday, but the district will provide updates as more information becomes available. They will get an update from emergency management on Monday morning.

Hendry County has not yet provided an update.

Refer to this article for future school closures due to Milton.