As Hurricane Milton approaches, shelters are preparing to open. On Monday, some shelters are expected to open, and on Tuesday, they should all be open.

The status and times of these shelters for each county are pending.

Lee County

The status and time for the shelters will be available Monday.

Amanecer Elementary School

Dunbar High School

East Lee County High School

Estero Recreation Center

Florida Gulf Coast University Alico Arena

Gateway High School

Harns Marsh Elementary

Harns Marsh Middle School

Hertz Arena

Island Coast High School

Manatee Elementary

Mirror Lakes Elementary School

N. Fort Myers Academy of the Arts

North Fort Myers Recreation Center

Oak Hammock Middle School

South Fort Myers High School

Tortuga Preserve Elementary

Treeline Elementary School

Varsity Lakes Middle School

Veterans Park Recreation Center

For more details, click here.

Charlotte County

​Liberty Elementary School

​Neil Armstrong Elementary School ​

Kingsway Elementary School

Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center

For more details, click here.

Collier County

Aubrey Rodgers High

Big Cypress Elementary

Corkscrew Elementary

Corkscrew Middle

Cypress Palm Middle

Eden Park Elementary

Estates Elementary

Golden Gate Elementary

Golden Gate High

Golden Gate Middle

Golden Terrace ES North

Gulf Coast High

Highlands Elementary

Immokalee High

Immokalee Middle

Lake Trafford Elementary

Laurel Oak Elementary

Lavern Gaynor

Lely High

Mike Davis Elementary

Oakridge Middle

Palmetto Elementary

Palmetto Ridge High; Special Needs shelter

Pinecrest Elementary

Sabal Palm Elementary

Village Oaks Elementary

Vineyards Elementary

For more information, click here.

Glades County

Buckhead Ridge

Maple Grove Baptist Church

Moore Haven High School Gym

Muse Community Center

Ortona Community Center

West Glades Elementary School

Glades County Health Department; Special Needs shelter

West Glades Elementary School; Special Needs shelter

Buckhead Ridge Community Center

Doyle Conner Building

Lakeport Community Center

Moore Haven Elementary School

Washington Park Community Center

For more information, click here.

Hendry County

LaBelle Middle School

Clewiston High School

Pioneer Community Center

Country Oaks Elementary School

Clewiston Middle School

LaBelle High School

For more information, click here.

DeSoto County

Turner Center

South Florida State College; Special needs location

For more information, click here.

Refer to this article for shelter updates.