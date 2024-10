As Hurricane Milton strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico, services and businesses in Southwest Florida are adjusting their hours or closing temporarily.

Some grocery stores and essential services remain open to help residents stock up on supplies, while schools and government services have announced closures as of Sunday.

Schools

Shelters in Southwest Florida

Government Offices and Services

Charlotte County offices and facilities will close at noon Monday and remain closed Tuesday through Thursday.

Lee County offices will close at noon on Monday. Announcements about reopening will be made later in the week, based on the severity of the storm.

Lee County Tax Collector is closing all Tax Collector locations from Monday through Thursday.

No evacuation orders are in place in Lee County at this time. The county anticipates issuing evacuation orders as soon as Monday and no later than Tuesday morning.

All Florida Department of Health in Lee County offices will be closed on Monday and remain closed until Friday.

The Charlotte County Commission has canceled the regular meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Charlotte County comfort station offering laundry and shower services at Harold Avenue Regional Park is closed in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

An emergency meeting of the Charlotte County School Board will be held at Murdock County Office at 5:30 PM on Monday to consider certain necessary agenda items from the canceled Tuesday meeting.

All Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida will be closed on Monday. The centers will reopen when weather conditions improve and inspections are completed.

Courthouses in the 20th Judicial Circuit, which serves Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee Counties, will be closed on Monday and remain closed until Friday.

Lee County Utilities will shut off water in Fort Myers Beach beginning on Tuesday at noon.

Trash Collection

Cape Coral Trash will be collected Monday (10/7), but no service on Tuesday (10/8) or Wednesday (10/9). Regular pickups resume Thursday (10/10). Tuesday & Wednesday collections are delayed until next week (10/15 & 10/16)

Ports and Transportation

Charlotte County Transit service will be suspended Monday through Thursday. Customers with current reservations will be notified of cancellations by phone. The reservation phone number, 941-575-4000, is closed until further notice.

Southwest Florida International Airport is open and on a regular schedule Sunday. Check with your airline for the most up-to-date information.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state has suspended all tolls in West Florida, Central Florida and Alligator Alley ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The suspension was enacted at 10:30 a.m. and will continue until it is safe to return to evacuated areas.

LeeTran is to stop running routes onto Fort Myers Beach starting on Monday at noon. Services will convert to off-island transit only.

