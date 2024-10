MGN

As Hurricane Milton moves closer to Southwest Florida, some wireless companies are announcing relief for Florida customers.

So far, AT&T and Verizon have announced they are waiving some fees.

WINK News will keep this article up to date as wireless companies announce their plans.

AT&T

AT&T has announced it will be waiving overage charges to help customers affected by Hurricane Milton stay connected.

The company is waiving charges to provide unlimited talk, text and data for AT&T Postpaid & Prepaid customers with billing addresses in zip codes across affected areas.

Fees will be waived from October 9, 2024 through November 7, 2024.

To view affected zip codes, click here.

Verizon

Verizon announced it is providing an initial relief offer to help affected customers.

From Oct. 9 to Oct. 23, Verizon will waive domestic call, text and data usage fees for postpaid consumer and Verizon Small Business customers.

The following Florida counties will benefit from this relief: Alachua, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, DeSoto, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Saint Johns, Saint Lucie, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, Volusia.

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer.

For more details from Verizon, click here.