Presidente de los Estados Unidos Joe Biden

President Joe Biden held a press conference on Hurricane Milton on Wednesday evening.

Biden laid out his plan to assist Florida before, during and after the storm.

He pre-approved an emergency declaration for Florida.

Biden said that he would offer the assistance of active-duty personnel after the storm surge if Gov. Ron Desantis requests the help.

He said that some parts of Florida should expect up to 13 feet of storm surge.

He urged Florida residents to listen to local officials.

He said that 20 million meals and 40 million liters of water have been staged for Floridians.

Biden, in conjunction with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, has also set up prepositioned search-and-rescue teams and helicopters as close to the storm as possible.

Biden said that he, FEMA and Florida officials will be in constant contact.

He decried disinformation and the lies that he said were being spread.

“Over the last few weeks, there’s been reckless and irresponsible and relentless promotion of disinformation and outright lies about what’s going on,” said Biden.

He said that people affected by the storm will not receive just $750 in aid. He also said that he could not control the weather. Biden also said hurricane relief aid is not going to migrants.

He said that DeSantis has been very gracious throughout the storm.

Biden also thanked the first responders for their help during the storm.

He also wants Floridians to know he and Vice President Kamala Harris are there for them.

“To the people in Florida and all the impacted states, we’ve got your back,” said Biden. “Kamala and I will be there for as long as it takes to rescue, recover and rebuild.”