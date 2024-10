Google Pixel 4. (Credit :Google)

Staying connected is key during Hurricane Milton, as the storm could affect the internet and cellular coverage.

If you’re in an emergency situation without Wi-Fi or cellular service, you can try to connect with emergency services through satellite using your Google Pixel smartphone.

This feature is available on Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold only.

For more information on how to send emergency satellite messages on an iPhone, click here for a separate article with instructions.

Steps to take before launching satellite phone

The satellite feature will only be activated once all the necessary software and APIs are updated on your Google Pixel phone.

The service must be registered with the satellite network. You will be notified once the feature is active.

Also note, you’ll need Google Messages to be set as your default messaging app to make the Satellite eSOS service available.

If you change your default messaging app, you’ll get a notification that Satellite eSOS will no longer be available.

To contact emergency services when you don’t have network coverage or WiFi on your Pixel phone, there are a few steps you must take:

Dial 911 immediately If you don’t have a cellular or Wi-Fi network, there will be an option to use Satellite SOS in the dialer

Tap Satellite SOS

Select Satellite SOS

Press Start

You will then be prompted to describe your emergency by filling out the emergency questionnaire.

How to connect to satellite

To connect to the satellite using your Pixel, follow the on-screen prompts to correctly position your phone.

It is important to note, connection and response times may vary based on your location. Make sure you are outside with a clear view of the sky when attempting to use satellite.

Once you’re connected, the emergency service provider should reply via text within a few minutes.

When you are ready to end the satellite text conversation, tap end.

When prompted to describe your emergency by filling out the emergency questionnaire, if you wish to also notify your emergency contacts, you can tap notify.

If you don’t want your emergency contacts to receive your location and emergency information, simply tap don’t notify.

Additional Resources

If you have trouble connecting to satellite via your Pixel phone, Google has a guide on their website with additional steps to take.