Staying connected is key during Hurricane Milton, as the storm could affect the internet and cellular coverage.

If you have an iPhone 14 or later, Emergency SOS via satellite can help you connect with emergency services when you are otherwise unable to.

It is important to note that not all carriers support text via satellite, and some features may vary for users. You also must have at least an iOS 16.1 update to use this feature.

For more information on how to send emergency satellite messages on a Google Pixel smartphone, click here for a separate article with instructions.

How to connect to a satellite with your iPhone

In the control center: Swipe down from the top right corner of your iPhone to open the control center Tap the cellular button on the right-hand side Tap satellite Choose a satellite feature

In the settings app: Open settings Tap satellite Choose a satellite feature



Where does this work?

To connect to a satellite, you need to be outside with a clear view of the sky.

You do not need to raise or hold your phone any higher than you normally would, but you should not tuck it away in a pocket or bag.

Your iPhone’s screen will give you further instructions if you need to turn your phone or move it to avoid a blocked signal.

The satellite feature can help you connect with emergency services via call or text, depending on your connection. However, this works a bit differently than a typical conversation.

Once you’re connected, your iPhone starts a text conversation with emergency responders by sharing critical information like your Medical ID and emergency contact information.

Your phone will also notify them of your remaining battery life.

If you have emergency contacts set up in your Health app’s medical ID, you can also choose to notify and share this information with those contacts when you text emergency services.

Additional Resources

If you are wondering how to set up emergency contacts on your iPhone’s Medical ID, click here.

If you have any issues connecting to Emergency SOS using your iPhone, Apple provides the following guides on their website: