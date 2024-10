The Weather Authority is continuing to track Hurricane Milton, which as of the 2 a.m. update, has downgraded to a Category 1 strength.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 a.m. advisory, Milton’s sustained winds are at 90 mph, making it a Category 1 storm.

The hurricane is moving north-northeastward at approximately 16 mph.

At 8:40 p.m., Hurricane Milton made landfall in Siesta Key.

Please prepare, as we will see greater impacts than we saw with Helene.

Water Levels

The Weather Authority is tracking water levels in certain areas where tide sensors have been placed.

Water levels are rising in these areas:

Boca Grande

Matlacha

Fort Myers

Franklin Lock

Cape Coral

St.James City

Sanibel

Fort Myers Beach

Imperial River

Marco Island

Everglades City

Water Levels are currently steady:

Naples

Watches and Warnings

A storm surge warning has been issued from the Volusia/Brevard County Line northward to the mouth of the St. Mary’s River, including the St. Johns River.

The Storm Surge Warning has been discontinued north of Anclote River.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the west coast of Florida from Bonita Beach northward to the mouth of the Suwannee River, including Tampa Bay.

A warning has also been issued for Florida’s east coast from the St. Lucie/Martin County Line northward to Ponte Vedra Beach.

A hurricane watch has been issued for the Florida west coast from Chokoloskee to south of Bonita Beach and Lake Okeechobee.

Breaking it Down

Hurricane hunters found that Milton was strengthening in the Gulf Monday morning. Max wind speed has increased and pressures are dropping.

Conditions in the short term, including lower shear, will allow for gradual or even rapid intensification as it heads across the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.

The official forecast calls for a Major Hurricane, with intensity models currently showing Category 3-5 at peak.

Hurricane Milton 5 PM advisory. CREDIT: WINK News

As Milton approaches the west coast of Florida, it will be entering an area with more wind shear, and minor weakening will be possible up through landfall.

Storm Surge Threat

Life-threatening storm surges will hit Southwest Florida on Wednesday, and the surges will be greater than those we saw with Helene.

The storm surge forecast on the west coast of Florida indicates that parts of Charlotte County could see up to 15 feet of storm surge.

The Storm Surge forecast also shows parts of Lee County could see up to 12 feet of storm surge.

If you are told to evacuate, please do so! You do not have to go far, so move farther inland to a shelter or a friend’s home.

Storm Size

This storm will not be as big as Helene, which had a tropical storm-force wind field over 450 miles long. Current projections for Milton’s tropical storm-force wind field will be around 325 miles long or wide. However, it is still a formidable storm. Remember that the maximum wind speed is only contained in a small part of the storm and not throughout the entire storm. For those who see those maximum winds, however, it will be very damaging.

Storm motion

The forward motion at landfall will be close to 14-15 mph, not as slow as Hurricane Ian but not as fast as Hurricane Helene.

The storm will make landfall on Wednesday. You have Monday and Tuesday to either evacuate if you are told to do so or prepare your homes for impactful weather on Wednesday. Review your hurricane plan and put that plan into action.

Here’s a link to the WINK News Hurricane Guide for helpful information as Milton approaches SWFL: winknews.com/hurricane-guide-2024.