Just shy of two weeks after Hurricane Helene made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Southwest Florida residents are once again facing life-threatening storm conditions by Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton underwent rapid intensification as it approached Southwest Florida and is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night.

Though wind speeds are expected to slow down upon landfall, other effects from the storm still pose a significant threat to life and property.

Fort Myers

CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy documented damage caused by the storm on Pondella Road and Forsyth Drive in North Fort Myers.

There was also storm debris and damage on Jefferson Avenue and La Palma Street in Fort Myers.

Sheila Santini captured a video of a car that was crushed by a fallen tree at Bell Tower Park.

WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean documented tornado damage at the Lake Fairways community in North Fort Myers.

Lacie Terell captured what seems to be a building on Harvard Court that was destroyed by a potential tornado.

Makenzie Carner caught sparks flying from power lines on Paloma Drive, just off of McGregor Boulevard.

Gary Herrera documented the damage left by a potential tornado on businesses located near Pondella Road.

Fort Myers Beach

Joshua Sims captured a video of storm surge creeping in on Fort Myers Beach.

A video taken by LeeAnn’s Paradise Vacation Rentals at Fort Myers Beach captured storm surge rushing onto the street and into buildings.

A video taken by Tyler Brubach showed storm surge rising near Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach.

Clewiston

A tornado caught on camera on State Road 80 just outside of Clewiston.

Cape Coral

CREDIT: Michael Loduca CREDIT: Michael Loduca

Michael Loduca captured flooding and wind damage he found in Northeast Cape Coral. CREDIT: Jess Labrie CREDIT: Jess Labrie

What appears to be tornado damage took out a patio screen at Entrada in Cape Coral, just off Del Prado Boulevard.

Ashly Mann captured images of teetering power poles damaged on Garden Boulevard in Cape Coral.

William documented a transformer blowing sparks near Viscaya-Prado Veterinary Hospital in Cape Coral.

Matlacha

CREDIT: Justyna MacDonald CREDIT: Justyna MacDonald

Justyna MacDonald captured storm damage and broken power lines by Matlacha Community Park.

Okeechobee

WINK News reporter Olivia Jean documented tornado damage at Twin Palms RV Resort near Lake Okeechobee.

WINK News reporter Olivia Jean documented tornado damage at Twin Palms RV Resort near Lake Okeechobee.

Marco Island

Anthony Costantino captured a video of storm surge flooding on Inlet Drive in Marco Island.

Naples

Jim Durr captured flooding on Gulfshore Boulevard in Naples.

Bonita Springs

Carrie Ann Texter captured a video of flooding on Redfish Street in Bonita Springs.

Port Charlotte

Austin Vowell documented flooding on Edgewater Drive.

Jason Krochmal captured a transformer on Ladner Avenue blowing a fuse.

Michelle Adams captured what seems to be receding storm surge in Port Charlotte.

