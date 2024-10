CREDIT: Florida Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

Hurricane Milton damaged approximately 39 homes in the Twin Palms area in Glades County, according to the Glades County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday afternoon, while the feeder bands from Milton began entering Glades County, the county began receiving numerous complaints about multiple tornadoes in the area of Moore Haven, Lake Okeechobee, Muse and Lakeport, said the sheriff in a Facebook post.

One tornado destroyed a roof on a metal fabrication shop on Wayman Road.

Shortly after that tornado went through, another tornado was reported in Lakeport on the north side of Lake Okeechobee.

When deputies arrived, they reported the mass destruction of approximately 39 homes in the Twin Palms area.

No deaths occurred, but one person was transported for minor injuries.

Six other people had minor injuries but did not require further treatment.

The Glades County EMS/Fire personnel, FDLE personnel and Glades County deputies began search and rescue operations for several hours.

They did recover one female from the rubble of her residence, but she was unharmed.