The City of Bonita Springs and Lee County Emergency Management are emphasizing the importance of residents staying in place on Thursday morning, regardless of Hurricane Milton’s passing the previous night.

According to the City of Bonita Springs, damage from Hurricane Milton is being evaluated throughout the city by Bonita Springs staff, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, community policing units and the Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District.

The city notes that Hickory Boulevard is impassible because of sand on the road.

It’s important to be aware that driving during and throughout the morning is dangerous because of downed powerlines and downed trees.

The city says that debris, standing water and other hazards are on the roads and traffic signals might not be working.

Below is what the city says to do if traffic signals are not working correctly.

If a signal is dark: After coming to a complete stop, proceed carefully through the intersection.

If it’s flashing yellow: Proceed with caution.

If it’s flashing red: Treat it as a stop sign.

Adhere to directions from deputies or officers if they are at a scene.

Do not drive into standing water because it can be dangerous.

“We understand everyone’s instinct is to get up and go check on their homes because the weather seems calmer and they may have evacuated,” Lee County Public Safety Director Benjamin Abes said. “Don’t go yet. Stay where you are. Give responders time to do the necessary assessments.”

Bonita Springs Community Development asks that any Bonita Springs residents with water intrusion in their homes post-storm send an email to floodinfo@cityofbonitaspringscd.org or call 239-444-6150 for assistance with permit requirements and resources.

Click here for more information from the City of Bonita Springs.