A Charlotte County couple’s home was damaged by Helene and Hurricane Milton, leaving them struggling to find a comfortable place to sleep.

Tom has lived in Florida since 1937. He said he has never been flooded and has never evacuated during a storm, but that changed after his home flooded during Helene.

Their home was in the process of being refurbished due to Helene when Milton flooded the house once more.

The flooding from Helene convinced him and his wife to evacuate for Hurricane Milton.

Tom, his wife and their animals went to North Port to evacuate during Milton.

Tom said he planned to sleep in a truck the night of Milton before his friends helped his family out.

He said that he’s not as resilient as he used to be.

“I like to think I’m tough because I’m an old Marine but I know I’m not. Anxiety has been pretty bad,” said Tom.

The couple plans on sleeping on a wet mattress in their garage Thursday night.

“Because our friends put us up last night, it gave us hope,” he said. “We were going to sleep in the truck or car with the cats and the birds at Walmart.”