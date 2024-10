The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier) has advised the public not to enter the water due to an increased risk of water-borne illness on the heels of Hurricane Milton.

DOH is asking residents and visitors to avoid swimming in coastal waters until bacterial testing shows an acceptable level, with testing beginning as soon as conditions are safe enough to do so.

Public swimming pools will also need to be approved by the DOH before opening back up.

Once ready, test results can be accessed here.

Beaches

Excessive amounts of rain, storm surge and wind can increase the levels of harmful bacteria in our beaches.

The sources of the bacteria can even include failing septic systems, sewer line breaks, overflowing manholes and wildlife, according to DOH Collier.

In addition to bacteria, debris from flooding and surge can be hazardous.



Swimming Pools

It’s not just the ocean DOH is worried about, but swimming pools could also pose a risk to your health.

Residents and visitors should avoid swimming in any public or private pool until it has been properly cleaned and is fully functional.

According to DOH, a functional pool has been cleared of debris and received filtration and chemical treatment.

The water must also be clear with visible drain covers on the pool floor, as well as properly balanced chemically with disinfectant and pH at safe levels.