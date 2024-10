Everglades City/Chokoloskee area after Milton. CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Collier County Public Utilities crews are working to restore services after Hurricane Milton and are urging residents to minimize water use.

The loss of electrical power after the storm has affected some wastewater pump stations.

Generators and other assets are being deployed to critical locations.

The county has told residents to limit toilet flushing and refrain from using dishwashers and washing machines to help reduce the strain on the wastewater system.

“We appreciate the community’s cooperation and patience as our crews work to restore services,” said Wastewater Director Robert VonHolle. “Conserving water during this time will greatly aid our restoration efforts.”

Customers are also reminded not to remove cleanout caps or sewer manhole covers. The county said it’s important to keep stormwater from entering the sewer system to prevent backups into homes.

Residents with questions can call the Collier Information Hotline at 311 within Collier County or 239-252-8444.

More information can also be found at colliercountyfl.gov.