WINK News will update this article as first responders announce they are resuming their emergency response.

First responders continue to reiterate, the deadliest time of a hurricane happens post storm.

Downed power lines, scattered storm debris, flooding and lost traffic signals, all add to that danger.

On Wednesday, many local agencies deemed it was no longer safe for their crews as Hurricane Milton drew close. Now, those agencies are beginning to make their way back.

Charlotte County

Charlotte County Public Safety has resumed emergency response early Thursday morning to calls following Hurricane Milton.

This includes the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Fire & EMS and the Englewood Fire Department.

Cape Coral

The City of Cape Coral’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has resumed all emergency services across the city now that wind speeds have decreased.

All 911 calls that were received during the suspension were logged and prioritized. First responders will now begin responding to these calls for service.

Fort Myers

The City of Fort Myers has announced in a Facebook post that emergency services have been resumed.

Lehigh Acres

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District announced on Facebook it has resumed response to calls as the weather conditions permit.

Matlacha/Pine Island

Crews were able to assess the island in early morning hours Thursday and are responding to several calls, including structure fires.

In addition, Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control has asked drivers please stay off the roads. Matlacha is not accessible by car at this time.

Fort Myers Beach

The Town of Fort Myers Beach announced before Milton made landfall that when windspeeds drop to less than 45 mph, sustained, fire departments will begin to respond to all 911 calls that were placed in the queue.

Collier County

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has activated its Welfare Task Force Hotline, but this is not for known emergencies.

The hotline number is for welfare checks on family members who cannot be reached. It will remain active through the storm.

Call 239-252-9344 and have the person(s) name and location information ready for responders.

In the case of a known emergency, CCSO asks you please call 911.

Lee County

Lee County Government and local Fire Rescue Departments have partnered up to provide welfare checks to help people who are outside of the area check in on family and friends in Lee County.

The partnership was announced Wednesday night, just after the storm made landfall north of Lee County.

If you would like to request a welfare check, email WelfareStormChecks@leegov.com and include the following information about whoever you want to check on: name, address, phone number.

The county asks that residents please be patient, as the number of requests made is anticipated to be significant.

Welfare checks will take place after Milton has passed.

Marco Island

Just hours before Milton made landfall Wednesday, Marco Island Police posted on Facebook:

“As local weather conditions deteriorate, should you experience an emergency, call 911. If weather conditions prevent the ability of first responders to reach you, your emergency is prioritized for our immediate response when it is safe to do so. Fire and Police units will also be canvassing neighborhoods and if you need their service flag them down. Please do not rely on private organizations as first responders are not aware of the information they are receiving. Go direct to 911 to get the most immediate response.”

The agency has yet to announce whether it has resumed regular emergency response.