Almost two weeks after Hurricane Helene made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Southwest Florida residents faced life-threatening storm conditions by Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton underwent rapid intensification as it approached Southwest Florida and made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night.

Lee County

Cape Coral

A WINK News viewer sent a video of a house fire at Chiquita North with power lines down. Embers can be seen from the fire blowing into the neighborhood behind it. CREDIT: WINK News CREDIT: WINK News

WINK News reporter Olivia Jean captured aftermath images of the Chiquita North house fire. CREDIT: Cape Coral Police Department CREDIT: Cape Coral Police Department CREDIT: Cape Coral Police Department

In a Facebook post, the Cape Coral Police Department shared images showcasing the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Cape Coral.

Captiva Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of Hurricane Milton’s destruction at the 6th Precinct at Ventura Captiva and Captiva Drive north of Tween Waters Resort.

San Carlos Park CREDIT: Jen McArdle

WINK News viewer Jen McArdle sent in photos from San Carlos Park showcasing the aftermath of Milton’s strong winds.

Fort Myers CREDIT: Gabby Occhino CREDIT: Gabby Occhino

WINK News photojournalist Gabby Occhino captured flooding on Island Park Road in Fort Myers.

CREDIT: WINK News CREDIT: WINK News

The netting surrounding a Top Golf location in Fort Myers appears to have endured damage from the storm.

Charlotte County

Punta Gorda CREDIT: WINK News viewer

A WINK News viewer sent in an image of the flooding left by the storm on Palm Drive near US 41 in Punta Gorda.

Englewood CREDIT: Dale Vogel

The flying debris left on the streets from Helene tore through a home off Lemon Bay Drive in Englewood.

The owner, Dale Vogel, came by his home Thursday morning after sheltering at a friend’s home in Naples for the hurricane.

If you have any weather images that you want featured in a story online or on air, send them tips@winknews.com.