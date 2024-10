Lee County officials and Florida Sen. Rick Scott provided updates following the events of Hurricane Milton.

During the news conference held on Thursday, the commissioners expressed their gratitude in those who heeded the evacuation orders when they were called.

Due to this, no fatalities were confirmed due to the storm.

Roadway clean-up remains a high priority, as the longer residents remain off the roads, the better the efforts will be in restoring power.

Regarding power outages, several intersections are without power and are to be treated as four-way stop signs to motorists.

Around 52% of traffic signals are without power.

Southwest Florida International Airport will begin its clean-up stage, hopeful that by Friday, flights may continue.

Storm surge was most significant in Boca Grande, Captiva, Matlacha, Pine Island, and Fort Myers Beach.

Around 9,600 people were housed in shelters. As of 11:30 a.m., 620 still remain in shelters.

More than 100,000 people are without power.

The average rainfall across the county was around 1.1 inches.

LeeTran services are expected to resume on Friday.

According to Sen. Scott, FEMA Disaster Funding is fully funded; however, to receive assistance, you must apply through the FEMA website.

The conference concluded with those using generators to know how to operate them properly.