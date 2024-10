Due to safety concerns following Hurricane Milton, residents of Manasota Key do not have access to their homes.

Charlotte County residents are anxious following the effects of Hurricane Milton, which passed through the area on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, there is so much debris and sand that the Public Works Department and other emergency services are working to clear it safely.

They said that to clear it safely, they don’t want people who don’t need to be there around.

This situation is distressing for residents who evacuated and do not have access to their homes as they return.

Hurricane Helene brought damage to the area in September and left debris on the road. Some residents believe that the damage from Milton will be amplified because of that.

Ben Getter is a drone operator, and he recorded footage of Manasota Key following Hurricane Milton. He said many of the properties received substantial damage.

“All the waterfront properties that are single-story are basically ripped apart or half-destroyed,” said Getter. “If it’s not half-destroyed, your house probably got three to four feet of flooding.”

Nick, a Charlotte County resident, said he has seen extensive damage from Milton in the area.

“Lot of debris along the way. You don’t walk past 50 feet before you see more damage done to either condominiums or a home,” he said. “Our condominium had a new roof a year and a half ago after Ian– completely torn off.”

Nick said that there are no services in the area after Milton.

“There isn’t any water, sewer or electric. That’s really the three things we use,” said Nick. “For electric, it’s going to be eight to nine days before that will come back. Water and sewer, there’s no date to come back at this point.”

Nick said he cannot continue to do all the work he usually does for Hurricane recovery anymore.

“At my age, I hit Ian and a couple of storms way back when, like Charley. This is the last year I’m going to do all of what I’m doing. I’ll still help. The only reason I’m doing it is that I’m the only owner on the board that is here in Florida,” Nick said.

He said that residents of the area affected by Milton should file a claim with their insurance company and go elsewhere for shelter.

“Visit, don’t plan on staying and leave,” said Nick. “Come back when the adjuster comes because they’ll contact you. File a claim with your insurance company because every unit and building has damage.”